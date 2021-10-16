Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) Short Interest Update

Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a decline of 34.0% from the September 15th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Olympus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

OTCMKTS:OCPNY traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.21. The company had a trading volume of 35,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,089. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.90. Olympus has a one year low of $18.12 and a one year high of $22.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a PE ratio of 46.27, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Olympus will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Olympus

Olympus Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of precision machineries and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Medical, Scientific Solutions, Imaging, and Others. The Medical segment covers digestive, surgical, and ultrasonic endoscopy as well as endoscopic treatment tools. The Scientific Solutions segment manufactures and sells biological and industrial microscopes, industrial endoscopes, and non-destructive testing equipment.

