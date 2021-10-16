OMG Network (OMG) Hits Market Cap of $1.97 Billion

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 16th. One OMG Network coin can currently be purchased for $14.05 or 0.00023058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, OMG Network has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion and $509.62 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.90 or 0.00300181 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001047 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000422 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG Network (OMG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network . OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

Buying and Selling OMG Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

