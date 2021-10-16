Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys 38,494 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 376,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,494 shares during the quarter. Linde accounts for approximately 1.4% of Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned approximately 0.07% of Linde worth $108,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Linde by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Linde by 1,340.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on LIN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Societe Generale upped their target price on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.20.

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $308.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,230,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,336. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $307.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $297.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $159.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $214.14 and a 52-week high of $317.03.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.52%.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.