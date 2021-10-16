Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys 5,886,388 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 268.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,075,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,886,388 shares during the period. CSX makes up about 3.2% of Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned 0.36% of CSX worth $259,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in CSX by 220.1% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its position in CSX by 200.0% during the second quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in CSX during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CSX during the second quarter valued at $33,000. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

In other CSX news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $5,102,989.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 314,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,946,605.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $2,611,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 291,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,367,739. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.16. 20,535,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,160,090. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $25.13 and a 1-year high of $34.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.91.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.33%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.70.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.