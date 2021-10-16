Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Decreases Stock Position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,710,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 495,921 shares during the quarter. Berry Global Group comprises 2.2% of Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned 2.00% of Berry Global Group worth $176,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Berry Global Group during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 87.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group during the second quarter worth $46,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 1,230.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 85.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

BERY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.27.

NYSE:BERY traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,436,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,863. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.73. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.68 and a 12-month high of $70.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 5.31%. Berry Global Group’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

Berry Global Group Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BERY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.