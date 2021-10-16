Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases 31,271 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 344,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,271 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for about 1.4% of Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $109,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,982 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,245,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. OTR Global cut shares of The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $342.50.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HD traded up $6.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $350.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,473,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,865,841. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $331.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $323.87. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $350.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $369.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The business had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

