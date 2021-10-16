Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases New Shares in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 7,371,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,445,000. Stem comprises approximately 3.3% of Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned approximately 5.86% of Stem at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Stem during the 2nd quarter worth $25,695,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Stem during the 2nd quarter worth $385,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,706,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $635,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $500,000. 40.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STEM traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $22.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,311,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,084,992. Stem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $51.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.34 million for the quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on STEM shares. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Stem in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “positive” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Stem in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “positive” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Stem in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Stem from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About Stem

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

