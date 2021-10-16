Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Raises Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 567,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,991 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises 1.4% of Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned 0.06% of Texas Instruments worth $109,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Key Financial Inc increased its position in Texas Instruments by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Longbow Research lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.27.

In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $194.45. 2,649,003 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,166,107. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $141.33 and a 12 month high of $200.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 5.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $191.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.33.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

