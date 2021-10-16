Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Raises Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 215,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,022 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 1.4% of Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned 0.05% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $108,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 577.8% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 65.0% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $5.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $582.39. The stock had a trading volume of 874,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,384. The company has a market capitalization of $229.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $568.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $514.66. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $433.52 and a 1 year high of $616.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. As a group, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $540.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $599.55.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total transaction of $5,390,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

