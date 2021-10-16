Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Position Lowered by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 985,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,817 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 2.00% of Onto Innovation worth $71,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ONTO. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 15.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,209,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,349,000 after purchasing an additional 163,008 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 32.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 10,739 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 22.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 29,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total transaction of $2,229,461.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,643 shares in the company, valued at $16,397,223.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ONTO opened at $72.20 on Friday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.65 and a 12 month high of $79.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 41.02 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.52.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $193.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.55 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 10.72%. Analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

ONTO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Onto Innovation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

