Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Shares Sold by Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,210 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ONTO. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 15.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,209,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,349,000 after purchasing an additional 163,008 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the first quarter worth $236,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 32.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 10,739 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 22.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the first quarter worth $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ONTO. B. Riley raised their price objective on Onto Innovation from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Onto Innovation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Onto Innovation from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 29,592 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total transaction of $2,229,461.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,397,223.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ONTO traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.20. The company had a trading volume of 160,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,769. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.52. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.65 and a 1 year high of $79.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.02 and a beta of 1.24.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $193.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

