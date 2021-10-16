Ontology Price Tops $0.96 on Top Exchanges (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $837.87 million and $132.73 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ontology has traded down 5.7% against the dollar. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for $0.96 or 0.00001569 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003589 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00044293 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.61 or 0.00096077 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $240.92 or 0.00394901 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00012836 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.61 or 0.00035425 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology (ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ontology is ont.io . Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ontology

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

