Opium Market Cap Reaches $11.01 Million (OPIUM)

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. One Opium coin can now be bought for approximately $2.65 or 0.00004366 BTC on exchanges. Opium has a total market capitalization of $11.01 million and approximately $124.38 million worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Opium has traded up 10.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Opium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00068172 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.39 or 0.00076533 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.24 or 0.00109274 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,722.10 or 1.00171363 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,808.91 or 0.06283434 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00027294 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Opium Coin Profile

Opium’s genesis date was January 25th, 2021. Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network . The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

Opium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Opium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Opium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.