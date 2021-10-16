Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) Short Interest Update

Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a decline of 34.0% from the September 15th total of 20,600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 38,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Optical Cable stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,630 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Optical Cable at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OCC stock remained flat at $$3.82 during trading on Friday. 5,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,111. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $28.90 million, a P/E ratio of -38.20 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.66. Optical Cable has a 52-week low of $2.43 and a 52-week high of $4.97.

Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Optical Cable had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a negative return on equity of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $15.64 million during the quarter.

Optical Cable Corp. engages in manufacturing fiber optic and copper data communication cabling and connectivity solutions for the enterprise market. Its product offerings include designs for uses ranging from enterprise networks, datacenters, residential and campus installations to customized products for specialty applications and harsh environments, including military, industrial, mining, petrochemical, wireless carrier, and broadcast applications.

