Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Short Interest Up 63.4% in September

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,330,000 shares, an increase of 63.4% from the September 15th total of 2,650,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on OPCH shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Option Care Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Option Care Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.56.

In other news, Director Madison Dearborn Partners Llc sold 9,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total value of $247,480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 20,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $419,175,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPCH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Option Care Health by 33.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Option Care Health during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Option Care Health by 110.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Option Care Health during the second quarter worth about $89,000. 57.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ OPCH opened at $24.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.59 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.47. Option Care Health has a 1 year low of $13.12 and a 1 year high of $28.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $860.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.92 million. Option Care Health had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 4.75%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Option Care Health will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

