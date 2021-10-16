OptionRoom (ROOM) Achieves Market Cap of $2.05 Million

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. One OptionRoom coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000269 BTC on popular exchanges. OptionRoom has a total market cap of $2.05 million and approximately $130,816.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded down 41.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.74 or 0.00068646 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.31 or 0.00076157 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.63 or 0.00109572 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60,656.95 or 0.99749607 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,790.96 or 0.06234189 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00026945 BTC.

OptionRoom Coin Profile

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

Buying and Selling OptionRoom

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OptionRoom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OptionRoom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

