Oracle Co. Japan (OTCMKTS:OCLCF) Short Interest Update

Oracle Co. Japan (OTCMKTS:OCLCF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,400 shares, a drop of 36.7% from the September 15th total of 68,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 434.0 days.

OTCMKTS OCLCF remained flat at $$92.00 during trading on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.96. Oracle Co. Japan has a 1 year low of $87.69 and a 1 year high of $92.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on OCLCF shares. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Oracle Co. Japan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. CLSA raised shares of Oracle Co. Japan from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Oracle Corporation Japan engages in the development and sale of software and hardware products and solutions in Japan. The company operates in three segments: Cloud and License, Hardware Systems, and Services. It sells software solutions, such as relational database management software, middleware, and applications; hardware, including servers, storage devices, and network devices; and cloud services through Internet and other networks, as well as provides software license update rights and technical support.

