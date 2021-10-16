Oracle Co. Japan (OTCMKTS:OCLCF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Oct 16th, 2021

Oracle Co. Japan (OTCMKTS:OCLCF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,400 shares, a drop of 36.7% from the September 15th total of 68,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 434.0 days.

OTCMKTS OCLCF remained flat at $$92.00 during trading on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.96. Oracle Co. Japan has a 1 year low of $87.69 and a 1 year high of $92.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on OCLCF shares. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Oracle Co. Japan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. CLSA raised shares of Oracle Co. Japan from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Oracle Co. Japan Company Profile

Oracle Corporation Japan engages in the development and sale of software and hardware products and solutions in Japan. The company operates in three segments: Cloud and License, Hardware Systems, and Services. It sells software solutions, such as relational database management software, middleware, and applications; hardware, including servers, storage devices, and network devices; and cloud services through Internet and other networks, as well as provides software license update rights and technical support.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Co. Japan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle Co. Japan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.