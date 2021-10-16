Orbit Chain Price Hits $0.66 on Top Exchanges (ORC)

Orbit Chain (CURRENCY:ORC) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. One Orbit Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.66 or 0.00001083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbit Chain has a total market cap of $365.68 million and $16.26 million worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Orbit Chain has traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00045297 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002482 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.46 or 0.00206323 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.40 or 0.00092749 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Orbit Chain Coin Profile

Orbit Chain (CRYPTO:ORC) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2018. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 988,024,190 coins and its circulating supply is 555,525,285 coins. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @Organiccouk and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Orbit Chain is medium.com/orbit-chain . Orbit Chain’s official website is orbitchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC). Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism. “

Orbit Chain Coin Trading

