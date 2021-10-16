Orbitcoin (ORB) Market Capitalization Achieves $893,177.51

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 16th. In the last seven days, Orbitcoin has traded up 10.8% against the dollar. Orbitcoin has a market capitalization of $893,177.51 and approximately $10.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000457 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60,689.49 or 0.99963753 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.42 or 0.00055051 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.19 or 0.00316555 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $316.75 or 0.00521733 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $120.01 or 0.00197665 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004130 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00007961 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001524 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002067 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000954 BTC.

About Orbitcoin

Orbitcoin (ORB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orbitcoin’s official website is orbitcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

Orbitcoin Coin Trading

