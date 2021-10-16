Orbs Market Capitalization Achieves $267.15 Million (ORBS)

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. Orbs has a market cap of $267.15 million and $5.33 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orbs coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Orbs has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00044796 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $125.21 or 0.00205344 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.66 or 0.00092913 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

About Orbs

Orbs is a coin. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,229,950,518 coins. The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Orbs’ official website is www.orbs.com . Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orbs’ official message board is www.orbs.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

Buying and Selling Orbs

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbs using one of the exchanges listed above.

