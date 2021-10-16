Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.18

Orezone Gold Co. (CVE:ORE) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.18 and traded as low as C$1.11. Orezone Gold shares last traded at C$1.14, with a volume of 362,237 shares traded.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$2.00 price target on shares of Orezone Gold and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.23. The company has a market cap of C$368.83 million and a P/E ratio of -17.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 6.88.

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Orezone Gold Co. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Orezone Gold news, Director Patrick Downey purchased 34,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,903,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,865,040. Insiders bought a total of 58,500 shares of company stock valued at $73,210 in the last quarter.

About Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE)

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

