Origin Dollar Price Reaches $1.00 (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 16th. Origin Dollar has a total market capitalization of $9.03 million and $1.28 million worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One Origin Dollar coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.74 or 0.00068646 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.31 or 0.00076157 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.63 or 0.00109572 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,656.95 or 0.99749607 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,790.96 or 0.06234189 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00026945 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Origin Dollar Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 18,887,835 coins and its circulating supply is 9,002,927 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol . Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origin Dollar’s official website is www.ousd.com

Origin Dollar Coin Trading

