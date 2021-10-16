Origin Protocol Market Cap Achieves $309.69 Million (OGN)

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. Origin Protocol has a total market capitalization of $309.69 million and $58.68 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Origin Protocol has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Origin Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.88 or 0.00001450 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00046340 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002495 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.82 or 0.00207213 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.55 or 0.00093131 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Origin Protocol Profile

Origin Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 351,815,555 coins. Origin Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9 . Origin Protocol’s official website is www.originprotocol.com . Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origin Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin is an open-source platform that enables the creation of peer-to-peer marketplaces and e-commerce applications. The Origin Platform initially targets the global sharing economy, allowing buyers and sellers of fractional use goods and services (car-sharing, service-based tasks, home-sharing, etc.) to transact on the distributed, open web. Using the Ethereum blockchain and Interplanetary File System (IPFS), the platform and its community participants can interact in a peer-to-peer fashion, allowing for the creation and booking of services and goods without traditional intermediaries. “

Origin Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origin Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

