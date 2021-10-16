Origin Sport Price Up 144.9% Over Last Week (ORS)

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded 48.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 16th. During the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded up 144.9% against the US dollar. Origin Sport has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and $1.27 million worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origin Sport coin can now be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.17 or 0.00086082 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00021588 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000023 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00005672 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000042 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Origin Sport Profile

Origin Sport is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. The official message board for Origin Sport is medium.com/origin-sport . The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

