OST (OST) Price Hits $0.0038

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. One OST coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, OST has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. OST has a total market cap of $2.92 million and approximately $6,146.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get OST alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00045158 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $124.57 or 0.00204993 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.19 or 0.00092471 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC.

OST Coin Profile

OST (CRYPTO:OST) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 762,469,095 coins. The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . OST’s official website is ost.com . The official message board for OST is medium.com/OSTdotcom

According to CryptoCompare, “Simple Token enables any business to launch a branded cryptocurrency on open Ethereum sidechains. Simple Token, a protocol for consumer app tokenization is bringing crypto to mainstream apps, enabling them to launch branded crypto tokens without the ICO drama. “

Buying and Selling OST

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.