OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $45.30

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $45.30 and traded as high as $50.25. OTC Markets Group shares last traded at $48.77, with a volume of 2,236 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OTC Markets Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 7th.

The stock has a market cap of $574.27 million, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.77 and its 200 day moving average is $45.30.

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $25.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.82 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that OTC Markets Group Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This is an increase from OTC Markets Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. OTC Markets Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.

About OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM)

OTC Markets Group, Inc engages in the provision of trading, corporate, and market data services. It operates through the following business lines: OTC Link LLC, market data licensing, and corporate services. The company was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

