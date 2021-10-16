OWNDATA Market Cap Hits $974,400.47 (OWN)

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. One OWNDATA coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. OWNDATA has a total market cap of $974,400.47 and $8.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OWNDATA has traded up 21.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $293.21 or 0.00483696 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000162 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000071 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001063 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $608.86 or 0.01004417 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003029 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000048 BTC.

OWNDATA Coin Profile

OWNDATA is a coin. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,200,762,791 coins. The official website for OWNDATA is owndata.network . OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . OWNDATA’s official message board is medium.com/@owndata

According to CryptoCompare, “Owndata is a crypto marketplace for data sellers and buyers. Site Owners/Editors have to sign up and get an Owndata user account in order to register their websites to OwnData Blockchain Platform. Owndata generates a unique pixel code (unique cookie) for each website in return. The addition of this unique cookie to a web site immediately enables the collection of visitors’ data. “

