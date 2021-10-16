Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Acquires 6,030 Shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,080 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.11% of NETGEAR worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTGR. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 202.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 469.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,624 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,006 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter.

NTGR traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.90. 190,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,445. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.52. NETGEAR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.17 and a fifty-two week high of $46.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.80.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). NETGEAR had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $308.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NTGR. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. BWS Financial cut their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

In related news, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 5,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $195,235.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 26,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total transaction of $890,722.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,258 shares of company stock worth $2,995,453. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

