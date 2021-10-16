Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) by 34.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 45,370 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 0.73% of Intevac worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Intevac in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Intevac by 93.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,979 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intevac in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intevac in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intevac during the first quarter worth $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

IVAC traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.73. 63,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,340. Intevac, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.57 and a 1 year high of $8.46. The company has a market capitalization of $116.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.92.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The electronics maker reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. Intevac had a negative return on equity of 12.04% and a negative net margin of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intevac, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intevac Profile

Intevac, Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture and marketing of thin-film processing systems, digital sensors, cameras and systems. It operates its business through the Thin-film Equipment and Photonics segments. The Thin-film Equipment segment offers vacuum process equipment solutions for high-volume manufacturing of small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard drive, solar cell and DCP industries, as well as other adjacent thin-film markets.

