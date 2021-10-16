Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Buys New Position in Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 63,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 0.37% of Five Star Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Five Star Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Five Star Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Five Star Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Five Star Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Five Star Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $269,000. 33.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FSBC stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.09. 15,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,867. Five Star Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $21.91 and a fifty-two week high of $28.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.67.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $20.14 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th.

A number of brokerages have commented on FSBC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Five Star Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five Star Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

About Five Star Bancorp

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, checking and savings accounts, and time deposits.

