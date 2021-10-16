Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,610 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 129,015 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Ichor worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ICHR. Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ichor by 3,968.6% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 650,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,100,000 after purchasing an additional 634,980 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ichor by 160.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 494,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,621,000 after acquiring an additional 304,930 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ichor during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,078,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ichor during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,642,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ichor by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,288,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,113,000 after acquiring an additional 189,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $100,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,060.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $431,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,093,170. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Ichor stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.88. 368,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,190. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $22.33 and a twelve month high of $63.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 2.24.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $282.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.00 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 5.94%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Ichor from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.50.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

