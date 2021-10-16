Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,900 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 0.09% of Ribbon Communications worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RBBN. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 166,074 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 10.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,732,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $55,272,000 after purchasing an additional 616,448 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 24.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 143.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,075 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 19,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 1,099.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,353 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 45,239 shares in the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RBBN traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.20. The company had a trading volume of 289,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,889. The company has a market capitalization of $918.31 million, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.08. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $3.62 and a one year high of $11.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. Ribbon Communications had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $211.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.40 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Ribbon Communications from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

