Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Has $1.58 Million Position in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) by 32.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 21,970 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 0.09% of Textainer Group worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TGH. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in Textainer Group by 97.4% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 24,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its stake in Textainer Group by 47.6% during the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 26,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 8,418 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Textainer Group by 28.2% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 35,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 7,753 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Textainer Group by 70.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 322,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,886,000 after buying an additional 132,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Textainer Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $273,000. 41.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TGH traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.03. 1,181,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,009. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $14.07 and a fifty-two week high of $38.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.35.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.29. Textainer Group had a net margin of 29.87% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $187.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.96 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Textainer Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Textainer Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Textainer Group Company Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

