Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Has $1.58 Million Position in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) by 32.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 21,970 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 0.09% of Textainer Group worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TGH. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in Textainer Group by 97.4% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 24,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its stake in Textainer Group by 47.6% during the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 26,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 8,418 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Textainer Group by 28.2% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 35,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 7,753 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Textainer Group by 70.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 322,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,886,000 after buying an additional 132,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Textainer Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $273,000. 41.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE:TGH traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.03. 1,181,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,009. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $14.07 and a fifty-two week high of $38.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.35.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Textainer Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Textainer Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.
Textainer Group Company Profile
Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.
Featured Article: Call Option
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH).
Receive News & Ratings for Textainer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textainer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.