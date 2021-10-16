Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Purchases 21,080 Shares of American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,080 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.14% of American Finance Trust worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AFIN. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Finance Trust during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in American Finance Trust during the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in American Finance Trust by 14.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in American Finance Trust during the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in American Finance Trust during the first quarter valued at about $119,000. 53.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Finance Trust alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on AFIN. TheStreet raised American Finance Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Finance Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.56.

NASDAQ AFIN traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,048,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.87. American Finance Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69.

American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.31). American Finance Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 4.23%. Analysts expect that American Finance Trust, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.00%. This is a boost from American Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. American Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.44%.

American Finance Trust Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for American Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.