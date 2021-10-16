Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,260 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Perdoceo Education worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRDO. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,134,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,788,000 after buying an additional 382,842 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 18,517 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 172,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after buying an additional 24,833 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 324,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after buying an additional 12,648 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Perdoceo Education by 80.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 593,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,097,000 after purchasing an additional 265,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRDO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.86. 363,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,238. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 52 week low of $10.25 and a 52 week high of $14.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.69. The company has a market capitalization of $761.09 million, a P/E ratio of 6.24, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.20.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $175.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.09 million. Analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. TheStreet lowered Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perdoceo Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

