Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Sells 108,366 Shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 81.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 108,366 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Columbus McKinnon worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Columbus McKinnon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Columbus McKinnon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the period. 96.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCO traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.27. 114,668 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,420. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 228.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.95 and a 200 day moving average of $48.42. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 12-month low of $33.14 and a 12-month high of $57.06.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $213.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.10 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.69%.

In other Columbus McKinnon news, VP Peter M. Mccormick sold 32,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total value of $1,499,993.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 49,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,295,921.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on CMCO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

