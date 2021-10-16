Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 130,750 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Frontline as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Frontline by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,563 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Frontline by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,108 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its position in Frontline by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 32,627 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Frontline by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 95,149 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Frontline by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,697 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the period. 21.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Danske raised shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.70 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontline in a report on Sunday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Frontline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.18.

Shares of Frontline stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,616,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781,344. Frontline Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.28 and a 52 week high of $9.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Frontline had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Frontline Ltd. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

About Frontline

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

