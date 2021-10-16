Paladin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PALAF) Short Interest Up 62.2% in September

Paladin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PALAF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,885,100 shares, an increase of 62.2% from the September 15th total of 1,162,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,275,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Paladin Energy stock opened at $0.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.42. Paladin Energy has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 14.27 and a current ratio of 16.35.

Get Paladin Energy alerts:

About Paladin Energy

Paladin Energy Ltd. engages in the development and operation of uranium mines. It operates through the following segments: Exploration, Namibia, Malawi, and Australia. The Exploration segment focuses on developing, exploration, and evaluation projects. The Namibia and Malawi segments involve in the production and sale of uranium from the mines located in these geographic regions.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Paladin Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paladin Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.