Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 35.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 585,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,858 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $15,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 289.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,584,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,680,000 after purchasing an additional 73,281,593 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 426.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,399,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,169,000 after purchasing an additional 40,021,042 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 30,681,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,772,000 after purchasing an additional 12,049,327 shares in the last quarter. Founders Fund Ill Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $515,195,000. Finally, Founders Fund II Management LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 51,508.5% during the 1st quarter. Founders Fund II Management LLC now owns 21,302,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,134,000 after acquiring an additional 21,261,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.11.

In related news, Director Peter Thiel sold 3,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $81,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 172,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $3,676,827.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,254,027 shares of company stock worth $173,972,851. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLTR opened at $24.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.87 billion and a PE ratio of -20.69. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $45.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.76.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $375.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.60 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 95.14% and a positive return on equity of 20.55%.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

