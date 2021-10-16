Pallapay (PALLA) Reaches Market Cap of $7.20 Million

Pallapay (CURRENCY:PALLA) traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 16th. Pallapay has a total market cap of $7.20 million and approximately $955,693.00 worth of Pallapay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pallapay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0611 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Pallapay has traded up 56.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001623 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.36 or 0.00070376 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.98 or 0.00074626 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.22 or 0.00110724 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61,612.17 or 0.99992729 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,901.06 or 0.06331170 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Pallapay’s total supply is 1,999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 117,949,141 coins. Pallapay’s official Twitter account is @pallapay_com

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pallapay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pallapay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pallapay using one of the exchanges listed above.

