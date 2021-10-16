Pangolin (PNG) Hits One Day Volume of $1.54 Million

Pangolin (CURRENCY:PNG) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. In the last seven days, Pangolin has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. One Pangolin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.21 or 0.00001977 BTC on exchanges. Pangolin has a total market cap of $25.87 million and approximately $1.54 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.10 or 0.00068786 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.16 or 0.00075411 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.36 or 0.00108416 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61,226.24 or 1.00025334 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,824.18 or 0.06247557 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00026032 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Pangolin Coin Profile

Pangolin’s total supply is 538,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,378,683 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Pangolin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pangolin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pangolin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

