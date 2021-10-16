Paparazzi Reaches One Day Volume of $102.00 (PAZZI)

Paparazzi (CURRENCY:PAZZI) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 16th. One Paparazzi coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Paparazzi has traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar. Paparazzi has a total market cap of $13,244.31 and $102.00 worth of Paparazzi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00044596 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002436 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.32 or 0.00204741 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.71 or 0.00092651 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

About Paparazzi

Paparazzi is a coin. Its genesis date was May 14th, 2020. Paparazzi’s total supply is 168,717,761 coins and its circulating supply is 42,734,738 coins. The official website for Paparazzi is pazzi.io . Paparazzi’s official Twitter account is @paparazzi_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Paparazzi is a photo-centric blockchain-based platform to provide a seamless process of capturing, sharing, and trading a graphic memory. Within seconds, people can capture the moment they are in and share it with friends and families across the borders. These personal moments are not limited to an individual entity. For instance, travel guides, photographs, and artworks are all commercial merchandise. “

Buying and Selling Paparazzi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paparazzi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paparazzi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Paparazzi using one of the exchanges listed above.

