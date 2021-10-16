Parex Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Parex Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARXF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.58.

PARXF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Parex Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Parex Resources stock opened at $20.82 on Friday. Parex Resources has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $21.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.14.

Parex Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil. It operates thorough the Canada and Colombia geographical segments. Its operating reserves include, Llanos, and lower and middle Magdalena. The company was founded on August 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

