ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.27

ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKR) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.27 and traded as high as $1.30. ParkerVision shares last traded at $1.25, with a volume of 58,434 shares.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.27. The firm has a market cap of $93.41 million, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.73.

ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

ParkerVision, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of radio frequency technologies for use in wireless communication products. The firm offers demodulator, modulator, op amps, low noise amplifier, power management, transceiver, CDMA cellular chipset. The company was founded by Jeffrey L.

