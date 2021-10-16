Patientory 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1,363.00 (PTOY)

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. Patientory has a market capitalization of $1.58 million and $1,363.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Patientory has traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar. One Patientory coin can currently be bought for $0.0226 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00046479 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.10 or 0.00206418 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.70 or 0.00092820 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

About Patientory

Patientory (PTOY) is a coin. Its launch date was May 31st, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Patientory is https://reddit.com/r/PTOY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here . Patientory’s official website is patientory.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Patientory is a Ethereum-based decentralized medical record storage computing platform where Healthcare entities can secure private health information, rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique private infrastructure. The PTOY token is the native token of the Patientory platform. In exchange of PTOY tokens, users will be able to use the network to rent information storage space, and to execute smart payment contracts. Patientory is a company incorporated in Delaware, United States under the name PATIENTORY, INC. (Company Number, 5921117). “

Buying and Selling Patientory

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patientory should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Patientory using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

