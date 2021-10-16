Patron (PAT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $3,901.00

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 16th. In the last week, Patron has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar. Patron has a market capitalization of $1.78 million and $3,901.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Patron coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00044485 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $125.27 or 0.00204674 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.70 or 0.00092646 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Patron Profile

Patron (PAT) is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Patron is medium.com/@patronproject . Patron’s official website is patron-influencers.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

Buying and Selling Patron

