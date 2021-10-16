Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $174.20 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) will post $174.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Paylocity’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $175.90 million and the lowest is $173.28 million. Paylocity posted sales of $135.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paylocity will report full year sales of $795.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $792.50 million to $806.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $953.32 million, with estimates ranging from $923.53 million to $969.16 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Paylocity.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.39. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $167.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.14 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PCTY shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $203.71 price objective (up from $194.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $184.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.31.

In other Paylocity news, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 38,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.21, for a total transaction of $9,642,997.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,808,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,158,355.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 28,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.00, for a total value of $7,426,272.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,126,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,128,737,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,193 shares of company stock valued at $29,058,493 in the last ninety days. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 281.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 687 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PCTY stock opened at $283.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $269.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.99. Paylocity has a one year low of $154.26 and a one year high of $298.63. The stock has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.58 and a beta of 1.31.

Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

