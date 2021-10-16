PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,069 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $15,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 566.7% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its position in PayPal by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, August 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.92.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $268.35 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.81 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The company has a market capitalization of $315.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $274.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $272.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,219,044.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,463,923. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

