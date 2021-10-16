Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) by 38.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 234,232 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 146,297 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.24% of Peabody Energy worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Peabody Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $473,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Peabody Energy by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 49,196 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 16,339 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Peabody Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Peabody Energy by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 368,270 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 25,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Peabody Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,565,000. 71.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

In other Peabody Energy news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 174,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $2,644,219.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kemal Williamson sold 77,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $1,157,976.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,441,620 shares of company stock valued at $24,178,245. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

BTU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 6th. B. Riley raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

BTU stock opened at $15.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.86. Peabody Energy Co. has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $19.83.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The coal producer reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $723.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.00 million. Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 23.85% and a negative net margin of 10.96%. Equities research analysts predict that Peabody Energy Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peabody Energy Profile

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.