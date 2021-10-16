Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.50.

A number of research firms have commented on PBA. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

PBA opened at $34.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.52. The firm has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.12, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.50. Pembina Pipeline has a twelve month low of $20.09 and a twelve month high of $34.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.16). Pembina Pipeline had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.05%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 327.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1,198.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, QV Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. 52.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

